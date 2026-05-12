2026 Army H2F Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Susie Kuilan, commander of the 200th Military Police Command United States Army Reserve, Fort Meade Maryland(far right) and other members of the 200th, accept an award from Lt. Gen. David Francis, Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) commanding general (far left) for "Best in Class for the U.S. Army Reserve" during the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13-14, 2026. The 200th Military Police Command established a premier, leading-edge H2F program within the Reserve Component, driving a culture of lifelong wellness, lethality, and

readiness across the formation through innovative resourcing, technology, and widespread integration outside of Drill weekends. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)