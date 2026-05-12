(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Army H2F Symposium [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Army H2F Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Maj. Gen. Susie Kuilan, commander of the 200th Military Police Command United States Army Reserve, Fort Meade Maryland(far right) and other members of the 200th, accept an award from Lt. Gen. David Francis, Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) commanding general (far left) for "Best in Class for the U.S. Army Reserve" during the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13-14, 2026. The 200th Military Police Command established a premier, leading-edge H2F program within the Reserve Component, driving a culture of lifelong wellness, lethality, and
    readiness across the formation through innovative resourcing, technology, and widespread integration outside of Drill weekends. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9686229
    VIRIN: 260513-A-FI370-7085
    Resolution: 3777x2513
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Army H2F Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 H2F Symposium Award Ceremony
    2026 Army H2F Symposium Award Ceremony
    2026 Army H2F Symposium
    2026 Army H2F Symposium
    2026 Army H2F Symposium Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F
    2026H2FSymposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery