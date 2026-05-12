2026 Army H2F Symposium Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Alaska Army National Guard accept an award for "Best in Class for the Army National Guard" at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13-14, 2026. The Alaska ARNG H2F program has directly enhanced Soldier readiness, lethality, and overall quality of life, as demonstrated by large increases in several readiness and fitness metrics. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)