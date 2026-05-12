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    2026 Army H2F Symposium Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    2026 Army H2F Symposium Award Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Members of the Alaska Army National Guard accept an award for "Best in Class for the Army National Guard" at the 2026 Holistic Health and Fitness Symposium (H2F) at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Hampton, VA on May 13-14, 2026. The Alaska ARNG H2F program has directly enhanced Soldier readiness, lethality, and overall quality of life, as demonstrated by large increases in several readiness and fitness metrics. (Courtesy photo by Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9686222
    VIRIN: 260513-A-FI370-8276
    Resolution: 4507x2999
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Army H2F Symposium Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F
    2026H2FSymposium

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