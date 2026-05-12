U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Lollar, a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 1-222d Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, listens to a question during the Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 12, 2026. As part of the competition, a board of sergeant majors tested each drill sergeant on their job proficiency, Army knowledge and military bearing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 10:57
|Photo ID:
|9686216
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-VW821-1171
|Resolution:
|2000x1440
|Size:
|756.43 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.