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    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition [Image 12 of 12]

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    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Lollar, a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 1-222d Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, listens to a question during the Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 12, 2026. As part of the competition, a board of sergeant majors tested each drill sergeant on their job proficiency, Army knowledge and military bearing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 10:57
    Photo ID: 9686216
    VIRIN: 260512-F-VW821-1171
    Resolution: 2000x1440
    Size: 756.43 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition

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    drill sergeant
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Bridage
    1-222 Aviation Regiment
    DSOY 2026

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