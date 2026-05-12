Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jared Lollar, a drill sergeant with Alpha Company, 1-222d Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, listens to a question during the Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 12, 2026. As part of the competition, a board of sergeant majors tested each drill sergeant on their job proficiency, Army knowledge and military bearing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)