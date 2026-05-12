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    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition [Image 11 of 12]

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    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Staff Sgts. from the 1-222d Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, stand before a board during the Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 12, 2026. The 128th AB provided competitors with a chance to represent the unit at the Aviation Center of Excellence DSOY Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 10:57
    Photo ID: 9686211
    VIRIN: 260512-F-VW821-1106
    Resolution: 2160x1440
    Size: 992.6 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition
    Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition

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    TAGS

    drill sergeant
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Bridage
    1-222 Aviation Regiment
    DSOY 2026

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