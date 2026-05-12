Setting the standard: Drill sergeants compete in DSOY Competition

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U.S. Army Staff Sgts. from the 1-222d Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, stand before a board during the Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 12, 2026. The 128th AB provided competitors with a chance to represent the unit at the Aviation Center of Excellence DSOY Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)