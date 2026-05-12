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    Senator Banks STAFFDEL Visit [Image 3 of 4]

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    Senator Banks STAFFDEL Visit

    CRANE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Parker Ramsey 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    "Senator Banks STAFFDEL, including Caleb Gilcrease, Navy Defense Fellow; Mr. Pieter van Wingerden, Defense Policy Advisor; and Mr. Kelvin Giang, Military Legislative Aide, engaged with leadership from Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, Naval Weapons Station (NWS), and Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) during a working lunch on Friday, 8 May. The engagement provided a comprehensive overview of Team Crane capabilities and mission areas, with an emphasis on Strategic Missions, Electromagnetic Warfare, and Expeditionary Warfare."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 10:07
    Photo ID: 9686156
    VIRIN: 260508-N-MI255-5532
    Resolution: 5727x3222
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: CRANE, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Senator Banks STAFFDEL Visit [Image 4 of 4], by Parker Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Senator Banks STAFFDEL Visit
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