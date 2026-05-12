Senator Banks STAFFDEL Visit

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"Senator Banks STAFFDEL, including Caleb Gilcrease, Navy Defense Fellow; Mr. Pieter van Wingerden, Defense Policy Advisor; and Mr. Kelvin Giang, Military Legislative Aide, engaged with leadership from Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, Naval Weapons Station (NWS), and Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) during a working lunch on Friday, 8 May. The engagement provided a comprehensive overview of Team Crane capabilities and mission areas, with an emphasis on Strategic Missions, Electromagnetic Warfare, and Expeditionary Warfare."