Senator Banks STAFFDEL Visit

"Senator Banks STAFFDEL, including Caleb Gilcrease, Navy Defense Fellow; Mr. Pieter van Wingerden, Defense Policy Advisor; and Mr. Kelvin Giang, Military Legislative Aide, engaged with leadership from Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane Division, Naval Weapons Station (NWS), and Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) during a working lunch on Friday, 8 May. The engagement provided a comprehensive overview of Team Crane capabilities and mission areas, with an emphasis on Strategic Missions, Electromagnetic Warfare, and Expeditionary Warfare."
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 10:07
|Photo ID:
|9686154
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-MI255-6473
|Resolution:
|5217x2993
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|CRANE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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