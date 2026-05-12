EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise

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RAMSUND, Norway (May 12, 2026) — U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8, conduct an improvised explosive device drill while training alongside forces from the Royal Norwegian Navy during a bilateral exercise in Ramsund, Norway, May 12, 2026. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 66 and CTF 68 are conducting a multi-domain military exercise with the Norwegian Armed Forces to strengthen our combined posture in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)