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    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise [Image 1 of 10]

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    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise

    RAMSUND, NORWAY

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander Task Force 68

    RAMSUND, Norway (May 12, 2026) — U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8, conduct an improvised explosive device drill while training alongside forces from the Royal Norwegian Navy during a bilateral exercise in Ramsund, Norway, May 12, 2026. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 66 and CTF 68 are conducting a multi-domain military exercise with the Norwegian Armed Forces to strengthen our combined posture in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 08:21
    Photo ID: 9685960
    VIRIN: 260512-N-HI500-3002
    Resolution: 4212x2808
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: RAMSUND, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise
    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise
    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise
    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise
    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise
    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise
    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise
    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise
    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise
    EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise

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    TAGS

    bilateral exercise
    EODMU 8
    High North
    Royal Norwegian Navy
    CTF 68
    C6F

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