RAMSUND, Norway (May 12, 2026) — U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, assigned to EOD Mobile Unit 8, conduct an improvised explosive device drill while training alongside forces from the Royal Norwegian Navy during a bilateral exercise in Ramsund, Norway, May 12, 2026. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 66 and CTF 68 are conducting a multi-domain military exercise with the Norwegian Armed Forces to strengthen our combined posture in the Arctic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 08:21
|Photo ID:
|9685965
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-HI500-3006
|Resolution:
|5005x3337
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|RAMSUND, NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU 8 and Royal Norwegian Navy conduct Improvised Explosive Device Drill during Bilateral Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.