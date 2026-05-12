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    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney [Image 9 of 10]

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    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney

    GAETA, ITALY

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler  

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Ghostriders” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, lands on the flight deck of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a crew embark of the warship in Gaeta, Italy, May 15, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 08:10
    Photo ID: 9685945
    VIRIN: 260514-N-KT595-1038
    Resolution: 5643x3762
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: GAETA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney
    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney
    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney
    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney
    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney
    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney
    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney
    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney
    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney
    HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney

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    HSC-28
    LCC 20
    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    USS Mount Whitney

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