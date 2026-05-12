HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney

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An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Ghostriders” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, lands on the flight deck of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a crew embark of the warship in Gaeta, Italy, May 15, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)