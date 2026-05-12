An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Ghostriders” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, lands on the flight deck of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a crew embark of the warship in Gaeta, Italy, May 15, 2026. Mount Whitney is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9685944
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-KT595-1022
|Resolution:
|5797x3865
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|GAETA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, HSC-28 Embarks USS Mount Whitney [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.