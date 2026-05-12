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    RAF Croughton hosts 24-hour Police Week ruck march [Image 4 of 4]

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    RAF Croughton hosts 24-hour Police Week ruck march

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week at RAF Croughton, England, May 12, 2026. The event honored fallen law enforcement personnel while building resilience, teamwork and esprit de corps among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 06:01
    Photo ID: 9685880
    VIRIN: 260512-F-QN763-3004
    Resolution: 6529x4353
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RAF Croughton hosts 24-hour Police Week ruck march [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    resilience
    Police Week
    RAF Croughton
    ruck march
    camaraderie

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