RAF Croughton hosts 24-hour Police Week ruck march

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U.S. Air Force Airmen carry the U.S. flag and Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag during a 24-hour National Police Week ruck march at RAF Croughton, England, May 12, 2026. The event honored fallen law enforcement personnel while building resilience, teamwork and esprit de corps among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)