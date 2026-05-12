RAF Croughton hosts 24-hour Police Week ruck march

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a 24-hour ruck march during National Police Week at RAF Croughton, England, May 12, 2026. The event honored fallen law enforcement personnel while building resilience, teamwork and esprit de corps among participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dakota Emmons)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 06:01
|Photo ID:
|9685877
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-QN763-3001
|Resolution:
|4405x6608
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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