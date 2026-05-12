Samurai Spotlight: A1C Alexander Rafidi

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Rafidi, base honor guardsman, poses for a photo during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2026. Rafidi has led multiple training events and ceremonial details for the 374th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard Program, becoming one of the section’s fastest-growing leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)