U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Rafidi, base honor guardsman, poses for a photo during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2026. Rafidi has led multiple training events and ceremonial details for the 374th Airlift Wing Base Honor Guard Program, becoming one of the section’s fastest-growing leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9685758
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-MU566-1031
|Resolution:
|4133x3283
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Samurai Spotlight: A1C Alexander Rafidi [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.