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    Samurai Spotlight: A1C Alexander Rafidi [Image 1 of 3]

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    Samurai Spotlight: A1C Alexander Rafidi

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, Airman 1st Class Alexander Rafidi, base honor guardsman, and Chief Master Sgt. Colby Brusch, 374th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2026. Rafidi has led multiple training events and ceremonial details for the 374 AW base honor guard program, becoming one of the section’s fastest-growing leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 02:19
    Photo ID: 9685753
    VIRIN: 260515-F-MU566-1005
    Resolution: 4652x3455
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Samurai Spotlight: A1C Alexander Rafidi [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Spotlight
    374AW
    Samurai Spotlight
    Recognition
    Yokota Air Base

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