Samurai Spotlight: A1C Alexander Rafidi

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From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, Airman 1st Class Alexander Rafidi, base honor guardsman, and Chief Master Sgt. Colby Brusch, 374th Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2026. Rafidi has led multiple training events and ceremonial details for the 374 AW base honor guard program, becoming one of the section’s fastest-growing leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)