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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X [Image 3 of 9]

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X

    LAUR, PHILIPPINES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conduct reconnaissance and security operations during low-light conditions as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise in Laur, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 21:06
    Photo ID: 9685511
    VIRIN: 260511-A-YX677-1020
    Resolution: 5612x3586
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: LAUR, PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X

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    Salaknib
    jpmrc-x
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026

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