Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct reconnaissance and establish security during a platoon situational training exercise as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise in Laur, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)