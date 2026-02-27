A U.S. Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion-27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, emplaces and prepares to fire an M224 60 mm mortar system during a platoon situational training exercise as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise in Laur, Philippines, May 13, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 21:06
|Photo ID:
|9685508
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-YX677-1010
|Resolution:
|7689x5129
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|LAUR, PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: 2-27 Conquers New Objective during JPMRC-X [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.