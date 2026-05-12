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    USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation [Image 5 of 5]

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    USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander, Gen. Kevin Schneider, shakes hands with Royal New Zealand Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb after signing a letter of understanding together with Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, Chief of Air Force, for future C-130J support during the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 12, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9685486
    VIRIN: 260512-F-LB592-6061
    Resolution: 6604x4405
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation
    USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation
    USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation
    USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation
    USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation

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