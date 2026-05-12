U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander, Gen. Kevin Schneider, shakes hands with Royal New Zealand Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb after signing a letter of understanding together with Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, Chief of Air Force, for future C-130J support during the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 12, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 20:48
|Photo ID:
|9685486
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-LB592-6061
|Resolution:
|6604x4405
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation
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