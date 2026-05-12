Photo By Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux | U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander, Gen. Kevin Schneider; Royal Australian Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux | U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander, Gen. Kevin Schneider; Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, Chief of Air Force; and Royal New Zealand Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, sign a letter of understanding for future C-130J support during the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 12, 2026. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from more than 20 countries gathered from around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim) see less | View Image Page

USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, commander of Pacific Air Forces; Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, Chief of Air Force; and Royal New Zealand Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb, Chief of Air Force, signed a trilateral Letter of Understanding for C-130J support during the 2026 Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium May 12, 2026.



The agreement affirms the shared commitment of the three air forces in enhancing cooperation, integration, and interchangeability of cross-servicing and logistics support for the C-130J airframe.



"This continued collaboration represents an important step forward in our ability to project and sustain airpower alongside some of our closest allies,” Schneider said. “One of our greatest asymmetric advantages is our network of allies and partners, and this helps further operationalize that advantage.”



This coordination builds upon the highly successful Aircraft Repair and Maintenance Service Implementing Arrangement between the Royal Australian Air Force and Air Mobility Command, signed in early 2019. The ARMS-IA allowed the signatory countries to perform cross-maintenance on each other’s C-17 and C-130J aircraft and is intended to reduce maintenance downtime and increase aircraft availability. The arrangement enabled notable successes with PACAF maintainers repairing a RAAF C-17 in Alaska and RAAF aviators likewise repairing a U.S. aircraft in Australia.



Looking forward, the trilateral LOU for C-130J cross-servicing and support agreement sets the stage for deeper integration with the countries’ aircraft operators and maintainers to power future operations.



“We continue to work seamlessly with our closest allies and partners and signing this LoU further enhances our operational effectiveness and contributes to collective deterrence through readiness and integration across our platforms,” Chappell said. “This agreement boosts our C-130J cross servicing interoperability and logistics support for all three of our nations.”



The C-130J has provided flexible global airlift for the U.S. Air Force since February 1999, the Royal Australian Air Force since September 1999, and most recently, the Royal New Zealand Air Force since September 2024, replacing its C-130H fleet as of January 2025.



“The C-130 has been the cornerstone of New Zealand’s global military airlift for over sixty years and the C-130J continues that tradition,” Webb said. “Maximising the effectiveness of the C-130J capability is therefore vital, and this Agreement will enhance our ability to work even more closely with Australia and the United States."



“Enhanced interoperability, whether that’s operating, supporting, or maintaining aircraft, is ultimately about trust and this initiative signals a willingness to work as one,” Webb said. “This letter will strengthen our collective readiness and resilience, deepen our ability to respond together across the Indo-Pacific, and reinforce our shared commitment to collective security contributions. Having flown C-130 aircraft alongside our partner nations over the years, I can personally attest to the value of working together and the strength that comes from shared experience and trust.”



The airframe accommodates a wide variety of oversized cargo, including everything from helicopters and armored vehicles to palletized cargo and military personnel. In an aerial delivery role, it can airdrop loads up to 42,000 pounds or use its high-flotation landing gear to land and deliver cargo in austere locations. Compared to the older C-130 models, the C-130J Hercules has additional cargo space, flies higher, faster, farther and can take off and land in shorter distances.