USAF, RAAF and RNZAF strengthen trilateral relationship with C-130J cooperation

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Royal New Zealand Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb; Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Stephen Chappell, Chief of Air Force; and U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander, Gen. Kevin Schneider sign a letter of understanding for future C-130J support during the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 12, 2026. Air chiefs and senior enlisted leaders from more than 20 countries gathered from around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim)