U.S. Army Spc. Johnson Gilmete, with the 3rd Infantry Division, (right) flips a tire with Sgt. James Montano, with the 3rd Infantry Division, during the Warrior Challenge on Parris Island, SC, May 5, 2026. The challenge included a four-mile run, obstacle courses, a casualty evacuation simulation, land navigation, and live fire events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 09:10
|Photo ID:
|9683500
|VIRIN:
|050526-M-HQ355-1138
|Resolution:
|4846x3231
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Warrior Challenge [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.