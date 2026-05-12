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    Weapons Warrior Challenge [Image 9 of 13]

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    Weapons Warrior Challenge

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgts. Hunter Ramsey (left) and Derrick Jace, drill instructors with Support Battalion, participate in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of the Warrior Challenge on Parris Island, SC, May 5, 2026. The challenge included a four-mile run, obstacle courses, a casualty evacuation simulation, land navigation, and live fire events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 09:10
    Photo ID: 9683497
    VIRIN: 050526-M-HQ355-1095
    Resolution: 3869x5803
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Weapons Warrior Challenge [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Challenge, Army, Marine Corps, MCRDPI, Parris Island

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