U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgts. Hunter Ramsey (left) and Derrick Jace, drill instructors with Support Battalion, participate in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of the Warrior Challenge on Parris Island, SC, May 5, 2026. The challenge included a four-mile run, obstacle courses, a casualty evacuation simulation, land navigation, and live fire events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 09:10
|Photo ID:
|9683497
|VIRIN:
|050526-M-HQ355-1095
|Resolution:
|3869x5803
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Warrior Challenge [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.