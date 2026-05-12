Weapons Warrior Challenge

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgts. Hunter Ramsey (left) and Derrick Jace, drill instructors with Support Battalion, participate in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of the Warrior Challenge on Parris Island, SC, May 5, 2026. The challenge included a four-mile run, obstacle courses, a casualty evacuation simulation, land navigation, and live fire events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)