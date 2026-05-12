U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Derrick Jace, a drill instructor with Support Battalion, participates in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of the Warrior Challenge on Parris Island, SC, May 5, 2026. The challenge included a four-mile run, obstacle courses, a casualty evacuation simulation, land navigation, and live fire events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 09:10
|Photo ID:
|9683495
|VIRIN:
|050526-M-HQ355-1092
|Resolution:
|5710x3807
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Warrior Challenge [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.