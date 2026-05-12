Weapons Warrior Challenge

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Derrick Jace, a drill instructor with Support Battalion, participates in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care portion of the Warrior Challenge on Parris Island, SC, May 5, 2026. The challenge included a four-mile run, obstacle courses, a casualty evacuation simulation, land navigation, and live fire events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)