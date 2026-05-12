Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

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U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group Five/Task Force 70, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Surface Force and Surface Warfare Group One leadership gather at DESRON 15’s headquarters for Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)