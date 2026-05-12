U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group Five/Task Force 70, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Surface Force and Surface Warfare Group One leadership gather at DESRON 15’s headquarters for Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 06:26
|Photo ID:
|9683181
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-CL550-1027
|Resolution:
|8019x5346
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
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This work, Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.