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    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan [Image 5 of 8]

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    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group Five/Task Force 70, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Surface Force and Surface Warfare Group One leadership gather at DESRON 15’s headquarters for Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 06:26
    Photo ID: 9683181
    VIRIN: 260513-N-CL550-1027
    Resolution: 8019x5346
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan
    Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

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    JMSDF
    DESRON 15
    CTF-70
    CFAY Japan
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Flag Talks 26-2

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