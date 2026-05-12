Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

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Leadership of U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group Five/Task Force 70 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 pose with leadership of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Surface Force and Surface Warfare Group One for a photo during Flag Talks 26-2 at DESRON 15’s headquarters at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)