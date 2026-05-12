Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, CGS-5/CTF-70 Commander, meets with JMSDF Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro and other JMSDF members during Flag Talks 26-2 at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan

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U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Group Five and Task Force 70 Commander Rear Adm. Eric Anduze talks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Fleet Surface Force Commander Vice Adm. GOKA Yoshihiro during Flag Talks 26-2 at Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15’s headquarters at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, May 13, 2026. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)