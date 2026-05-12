(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    260512-N-EH855-1169 SAIPAN (May 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Equipment Operator Constructionman Joseph Kaplanides, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, guides an 11K forklift transferring lumber onto a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 12, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 04:48
    Photo ID: 9683044
    VIRIN: 260512-N-EH855-1169
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks
    U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    typhoon
    HADR
    DSCA
    disaster relief
    Sinlaku

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery