260512-N-EH855-1047 SAIPAN (May 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Nicholas Savard, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, guides an 11K forklift to a pallet of ridge caps in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 12, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 04:48
|Photo ID:
|9683036
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-EH855-1047
|Resolution:
|8177x5451
|Size:
|14.17 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.