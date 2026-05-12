260512-N-EH855-1080 SAIPAN (May 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Nicholas Savard, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, carries dunnage in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 12, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 04:48
|Photo ID:
|9683037
|VIRIN:
|260512-N-EH855-1080
|Resolution:
|7732x5154
|Size:
|15.57 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.