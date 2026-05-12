U.S. Sailors and U.S. Soldiers load lumber and ridge caps onto trucks

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260512-N-EH855-1080 SAIPAN (May 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Nicholas Savard, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, carries dunnage in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 12, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)