U.S. Army Spc. Jorge Gomez, front, and Pfc. Jaykelis Algarin, back, CH-47 Helicopter Repairers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, work to replace a rotor blade on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 21:49
|Photo ID:
|9682678
|VIRIN:
|260510-A-XD912-7591
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.