Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance

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U.S. Army Spc. John White, right, Spc. Jorge Gomez, center, and Pfc. Jaykelis Algarin, left, CH-47 Helicopter Repairers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, work to replace a rotor blade on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)