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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance [Image 1 of 8]

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance

    PHILIPPINES

    05.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Jorge Gomez, a CH-47 Helicopter Repairer assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, works to replace a rotor blade on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, April 10, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 21:49
    Photo ID: 9682669
    VIRIN: 260510-A-XD912-3270
    Resolution: 7620x5082
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance
    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber conducts CH-47 Chinook Maintenance

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    Army Aviation
    CH-47 Chinook
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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