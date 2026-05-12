U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, 317th Airlift Wing commander, poses with Airmen from the 733d Air Mobility Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9682509
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-F3223-5001
|Resolution:
|4826x3217
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026
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