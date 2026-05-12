733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Gruzwalski, 733d Air Mobility Squadron air terminal operations member conducts a Joint Inspection during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)