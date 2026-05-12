733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026

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Airmen assigned to the 733d Air Mobility Squadron inspects cargo for airworthiness and safety during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)