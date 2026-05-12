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    733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026 [Image 3 of 6]

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    733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026

    PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 733d Air Mobility Squadron inspects cargo for airworthiness and safety during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, April 21, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9682501
    VIRIN: 260421-F-F3223-5004
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 968.15 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026
    733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026
    733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026
    733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026
    733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026
    733d AMS enables joint force operations during Exercise Balikatan 2026

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    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing
    515 AMOW
    733d AMS
    Balikatan 2026

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