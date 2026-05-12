163d Attack Wing Hosts the California Force Development Course

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Moore, the command chief of the Air National Guard, speaks to over 80 Airmen from across the Air National Guard attending the California Force Development Course at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 13, 2026. Hosted by the 163d Attack Wing at the Regional Training Site, Airmen from across the region came together to learn vital foundational competencies necessary to lead Airmen successfully and stay relevant within the modern Department of the Air Force and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)