163d Attack Wing Hosts the California Force Development Course

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An Airman from the 160th Attack Squadron, California Air National Guard, listens to Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Moore, the command chief of the Air National Guard, speak about leadership news from the National Guard Bureau during the California Force Development Course at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 13, 2026. Hosted by the 163d ATKW at the Regional Training Site, 82 Airmen from across the region came together to learn vital foundational competencies necessary to lead Airmen successfully and stay relevant within the modern Department of the Air Force and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)