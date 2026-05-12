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    163d Attack Wing Hosts the California Force Development Course [Image 2 of 4]

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    163d Attack Wing Hosts the California Force Development Course

    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Williams, the command chief of the 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, listens to Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Moore, the command chief of the Air National Guard, speak about leadership news from the National Guard Bureau during the California Force Development Course at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., May 13, 2026. Hosted by the 163d ATKW at the Regional Training Site, 82 Airmen from across the region came together to learn vital foundational competencies necessary to lead Airmen successfully and stay relevant within the modern Department of the Air Force and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 17:32
    Photo ID: 9682256
    VIRIN: 260513-Z-RZ465-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 163d Attack Wing Hosts the California Force Development Course [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    163d Attack Wing Hosts the California Force Development Course
    163d Attack Wing Hosts the California Force Development Course

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