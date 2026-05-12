CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge

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Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Col. Mark Jacques, commander and Command Sgt. Maj. James Brown (right) and Lt. Col. Nickalous Korbut, commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Colburn Medical Readiness BN, CRDAMC stand with a group of soldiers receiving the Norwegian Foot March Badge during a ceremony at the Fort Hood Phantom Forge Center 8 May.