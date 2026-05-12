Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Col. Mark Jacques, commander and Command Sgt. Maj. James Brown (right) and Lt. Col. Nickalous Korbut, commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Colburn Medical Readiness BN, CRDAMC stand with a group of soldiers receiving the Norwegian Foot March Badge during a ceremony at the Fort Hood Phantom Forge Center 8 May.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9681478
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-JC790-3651
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge
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