CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge

Date Taken: 05.08.2026 Date Posted: 05.13.2026 13:26 Photo ID: 9681475 VIRIN: 260508-A-JC790-5754 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.2 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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