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    CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge [Image 3 of 5]

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    CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Maj. Gen. Andy Cox, deputy commanding general of III Armored Corps, recognizes service members who earned the Norwegian Foot March Badge during a ceremony at the Fort Hood Phantom Forge Center 8 May.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9681475
    VIRIN: 260508-A-JC790-5754
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge
    CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge
    CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge
    CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge
    CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge

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    CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge

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