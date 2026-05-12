Col. Mark Jacques, commander, recognizes service members who earned the Norwegian Foot March Badge during a ceremony at the Fort Hood Phantom Forge Center 8 May.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9681459
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-JC790-9000
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge
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