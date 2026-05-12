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    LANPAC 2026 Panel Emphasizes the Importance of Decision Superiority [Image 5 of 5]

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    LANPAC 2026 Panel Emphasizes the Importance of Decision Superiority

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Panelists participate in a discussion on, “Decision Superiority (AI, Machine Learning, C2)”, during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. The discussion focused on strengthening the U.S. Army's ability to project power and respond to crises in the vast Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 13:22
    Photo ID: 9681453
    VIRIN: 260512-A-CJ630-6658
    Resolution: 8011x5172
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 Panel Emphasizes the Importance of Decision Superiority [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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