LANPAC 2026 Panel Emphasizes the Importance of Decision Superiority

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Panelists participate in a discussion on, “Decision Superiority (AI, Machine Learning, C2)”, during the 2026 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exposition at the Sheraton Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. The discussion focused on strengthening the U.S. Army's ability to project power and respond to crises in the vast Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)