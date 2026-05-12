Tim Goter, chief data officer of Govini, center, sits on a panel to discuss the importance of decision superiority, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the future of C2 during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition, May 12, 2026, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The discussion focused on strengthening the U.S. Army's ability to project power and respond to crises in the vast Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9681433
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-CJ630-6544
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.38 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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LANPAC 2026 Panel Emphasizes the Importance of Decision Superiority
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