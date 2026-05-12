Photo By Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill, commanding general of 11th ABD, sits on a panel...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John P. Cogbill, commanding general of 11th ABD, sits on a panel to discuss the importance of decision superiority along with the importance of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the future of C2 during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition, May 12, 2026, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The discussion focused on strengthening the U.S. Army's ability to project power and respond to crises in the vast Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

LANPAC 2026 Panel Emphasizes the Importance of Decision Superiority Your browser does not support the audio element.

HONOLULU– Military leaders and defense experts at the 2026 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition discussed how artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping modern warfare on May 12, emphasizing the growing importance of achieving decision superiority in increasingly complex operational environments.



"Let's be clear, artificial intelligence is not designed to replace the commander. It is designed to assist the commander and make competitive decisions and more timely decisions with more data and information available," said Ret. Lt. Gen. Niel Thurgood, senior vice president, Anduril.



For decades, military advantage relied on building better tanks, jets, and faster, more precise weapons. Today, that advantage is shifting toward interoperability, the ability of disparate platforms to work together, understand data, and act faster across all domains.



This shift is essential because modern military environments are saturated with unprecedented volumes of data. The current operational challenge is synthesizing this massive influx of information to produce useful, actionable outcomes for military leaders.



”AI is a great tool for us to use; at the same time, it cannot replace the command responsibility, the risk acceptance, the value-based basis,” Said Maj. Gen. John Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division.



This evolution in warfare is defined by three major trends. First is the transition from a linear kill chain to a highly dynamic "network kill web." Second, future conflicts will be heavily dictated by decision speed, outpacing the adversary. Finally, command and control (C2) systems are moving away from fixed, rigid infrastructure toward modular, software-driven architecture. \`



A modern, secure network is required to deploy these AI capabilities effectively. Leaders at the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) are actively working to operate, defend, and modernize these networks, alongside managing cyber mission forces to ensure reliable data flow.



The technological aspects, however, require a broader coalition. Close collaboration with international partners and industry experts ensures that a diversity of experience informs these rapid capability developments.



As Maj. Gen. Jacqueline McPhail, commanding general of the United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), mentioned: “All we can do is train the AI; we have the ability to do critical thinking, not the AI."



The military’s approach to AI and network modernization is multifaceted, encompassing software agility, joint partnerships, and advanced data processing. By prioritizing decision superiority, the armed forces are positioning themselves to outpace adversaries and maintain a strategic advantage in future conflicts.

LANPAC 2026 continues throughout the week with discussions focused on strengthening partnerships, advancing innovation, and improving integrated land operations across the United States Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.