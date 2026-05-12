AFLCMC Commander is Honored with Fini Flight

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton was greeted by coworkers, family, and friends in a surprise celebration marking her Fini Flight at Wright‑Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on May 12, 2026.
The Fini Flight is a tradition among military officers in which members are hosed down with water by their peers, family & friends upon the completion of their final flight at their unit or upon retirement. The event usually concludes with a champagne toast.
The tradition dates back to World War II and is a way of honoring their years of dedicated service to the nation. Shipton is scheduled to retire later this year.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:39
|Photo ID:
|9681227
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-FC975-2164
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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