AFLCMC Commander is Honored with Fini Flight

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Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton was greeted by coworkers, family, and friends in a surprise celebration marking her Fini Flight at Wright‑Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on May 12, 2026.



The Fini Flight is a tradition among military officers in which members are hosed down with water by their peers, family & friends upon the completion of their final flight at their unit or upon retirement. The event usually concludes with a champagne toast.



The tradition dates back to World War II and is a way of honoring their years of dedicated service to the nation. Shipton is scheduled to retire later this year.